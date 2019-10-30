Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas Londos, of Hinsdale, age 97; beloved husband of the late Virginia M. Londos, nee Barsotti; loving father of James T. Londos; dear brother of the late Betty (the late Jack) Ryan, Theodore (the late Mabel), William, Andrew, George (Erica), and Christ (the late Dolores) Londos; fond uncle, great-uncle and grandpa Tom to many. He was loved and will be missed by all. Visitation Friday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com 630-323-0275
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
