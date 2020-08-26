1/
Thomas Losciuto III
Thomas Losciuto III devoted son of Erminia "Mimi" & the late Thomas S. Losciuto, Dear brother of Nina (the late Steve) Campus, Julie Bondelli & Francine (Thomas J) Sanhamel. Fond uncle of Andrew (Jessica Contreras) Schilli, Jessica, Jenna & Jamie Bondelli, Thomas Jason Sanhamel Jr. & Crystal Campus. Nephew, Cousin and Friend to many.

Visitation Thursday, August 27th, 4:00 to 9:00 pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect.

Funeral Friday, August 28th, family & friends will meet at St. Edna Church 2525 N. Arlington Hts. Road, Arlington Hts.

Visitation 9:00 am until time of mass 10:00 am.

Due to COVID restrictions, private family only entombment All Saints Mausoleum.

Information 847.394.2336


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Edna Church
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
