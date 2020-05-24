Thomas Louis Komnenich was a larger than life personality, and left a larger than life hole in this world when his spirit departed us on May 13, 2020 at the all too young age of 67. When he drew a bad hand of cards known as pancreatic cancer he said, "I am not afraid of dying, I lived a good life". "Big Tom" as he was known from his days as a lifeguard at Hollywood Ardmore Beach, walked through life on his own terms. God gave him many talents. He was a gifted artist, a gregarious bartender, an impeccable house painter, and a great cook. Tom left his mark wherever he traveled. We grew up sharing a small room in a little house at 3642 N. Overhill Ave in Chicago. From Lane Tech High School to Montana State University, he challenged teachers at every turn. He was a "One of a Kind" guy that will be missed by all. He walks in heaven with his wife Linda Kossof, mother Rosemary, and father Louis. Survived by his little brother John Komnenich, wife Mary Sue Drury, nephew Max Komnenich, his wife Jenna, and great nephew Bennett, niece Katie Walsh, and her husband John. And all of his many cousins and friends led by Bobby Trylovich, Rino Liberatore, and Jane Eaton, his girlfriend.Tommy and I were brothers till the end. We fought and loved each other with a passion that many times boiled over the edge, and defined brotherhood to its fullest. He protected me and showed me the way through life and I told him "I will never leave you Tom". His spirit was strong and even though his body couldn't handle it any more, that spirit lives on in all of us who walked with him. He was a large man, with a huge smile, and a booming voice that grabbed your attention when he entered a room. Tommy was truly an unforgettable character. We will have a memorial service in the future when we can gather to share the many stories of his colorful life. God Bless you my brother, rest in peace until we meet again. Love you.