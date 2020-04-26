|
|
Thomas Lurie Gutman, age 87 of Northbrook, IL passed away from natural causes on April 18th, 2020. He was born on January 12th, 1933 to Myron and Susan Gutman, nee Lurie in Highland Park, IL. Tom and his father Myron co-founded Microsystems, Inc., in Evanston in 1957. Microsystems, now in Northbrook, is still in business today! Tom is survived by his lovely wife Simone Gutman, nee Maitre, Daughters Josie (Chris) and Nancy (Patrick), Grandchildren Nicholas (Torie), Sarah, Katie (Brian), Danielle (Riaz) and Anna, Great Grandchildren Zoe (Nick and Torie) and Brady (Katie and Brian). Tom was preceded in death by his parents Myron and Susan Gutman, and his brother Michael (Marilyn). Tom was the dear uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews. Tom was a tireless and great salesman which helped make Microsystems, Inc. one of the most respected companies on the North Shore. Tom was nicknamed the "Giver" because he never thought of himself and always wanted to give gifts to other people – usually antiques of some sort. The amount of people who had a good word to say about Tom was only exceeded by his gracious and considerate attitude toward everyone he met. We will miss Tom's acts of kindness and his generous heart! For info please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020