Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Thomas M. Cordon Jr. Obituary
Thomas M. Cordon, Jr., retired CFD; beloved husband of Marilyn nee Tallacksen; loving father of David (Karen), Donna, Dianne (Daniel) O'Brien, Donald and the late Dennis; cherished grandfather of Lauren (Brenden) Root, Brendon Cordon, Elizabeth and Aileen O'Brien, Ryan and Christopher Cordon; adoring great grandfather of Liam Root; fond brother of Joan Masterson; dear uncle to many. Retired Chicago Firefighter of 32 years and proud Army and Korean War Veteran. Funeral Saturday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
