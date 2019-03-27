Home

Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Thomas M. Hartigan

Thomas M. Hartigan Obituary
Thomas M. Hartigan, 62 years, suddenly. Beloved husband of Debra, nee Fisher. Devoted father of Benjamin (Jennifer) and Kevin. Dear brother of Sue, Mary Anne, Denise, Lori, Terri, and Mike. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Cajetan Catholic Church, 2445 W. 112th Street, Chicago, for a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
