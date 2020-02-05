|
|
Thomas M. Kilmartin, age 72, Beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret Kilmartin. Loving brother of Jim Ret C.P.D. (Donna), Jack Ret C.P.D. (Nancy), Mary Therese and Peggy Kilmartin. Dear uncle of Megan (Tim) Cook, Michael (Stacy) Kilmartin, and Kelly Kilmartin, and great uncle of four, and friend to many. Visitation Thursday 3:00PM - 8:00PM at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Friday 9:00AM prayers at the funeral home then to St John Fisher Church Mass 10:00AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Proud alumnus of Visitation Grammar School, Mt Carmel High School, and DePaul University. Tom was a teacher at Tinley Park High School for 30+ years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas Kilmartin to the Mt. Carmel Educational Foundation 6410 S. Dante Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 and would be greatly appreciated. For information: www.donnellanfuneralhome.com or 773-238-0075.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020