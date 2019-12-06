Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th St.
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Thomas M. Leyden Obituary
Thomas M. Leyden, age 88, United States Navy Veteran, passed away on November 30, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen Gibson (ne'e: Massey), devoted son of the late Thomas and Mary Carroll Leyden, loving brother of Eleanor (late Noel) Lynch, Agnes (James) Blaney, the late Joseph (Mary Ann) the late Theresa (late Ed) Urbanski and the late Anna Leyden. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was a long-time employee of Exxon. Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, TN.

Memorial service and Mass to be held on Monday, December 30 at St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL, 60463 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the .

Guestbook can be signed at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
