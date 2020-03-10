Home

Thomas M. Newman

Thomas M. Newman Obituary
Thomas M. Newman, age 84, passed away, March 1,2020. Devoted husband of the late Janet nee Sullivan, loved father of Tom, Mark (Terri), Chris (Jennifer), Todd and the late Lynn (Scott Speer) Newman, fond grandpa of Michael and Grace Newman, Shane Speer, A.J., Alyssa and Aydan Thomsen. Private services were held. Tom was a retired Cook County Sheriff's Policeman and dedicated his life to law enforcement. He was an animal lover and was devoted to his dogs. . Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, Naperville. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society.Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
