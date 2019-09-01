|
|
Thomas M. O'Hara, age 77, of Lombard, former Olympian and World Record Holder for the Mile. Beloved husband of 53 years of Joan nee Schorr. Loving father of Thomas W. (Susan), Michael K. (Alyson), Martin E. (Kristen), Noreen D. (Christopher) Bolsoni, and Anne O. (Christopher) McPartlin. Fond Grandfather of Brittany, Thomas D., Sean USMC, Ethan, Charles, Finnian, Leo, Dean, Maeve, Rowan, Renn. Dear brother of Noreen Bubalo, Michael, Patricia (Buzz) Bocher, and the late John and the late Mary Ellen. Many other nieces, nephews, and relatives. Funeral Services Saturday with prayers at 9:00 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 135 South Main Street, Lombard, to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lombard, for 9:30 AM Mass. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/honor-memorials-gifts. For info contact Brust Funeral Home www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019