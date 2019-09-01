Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. O'Hara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. O'Hara, age 77, of Lombard, former Olympian and World Record Holder for the Mile. Beloved husband of 53 years of Joan nee Schorr. Loving father of Thomas W. (Susan), Michael K. (Alyson), Martin E. (Kristen), Noreen D. (Christopher) Bolsoni, and Anne O. (Christopher) McPartlin. Fond Grandfather of Brittany, Thomas D., Sean USMC, Ethan, Charles, Finnian, Leo, Dean, Maeve, Rowan, Renn. Dear brother of Noreen Bubalo, Michael, Patricia (Buzz) Bocher, and the late John and the late Mary Ellen. Many other nieces, nephews, and relatives. Funeral Services Saturday with prayers at 9:00 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 135 South Main Street, Lombard, to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lombard, for 9:30 AM Mass. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/honor-memorials-gifts. For info contact Brust Funeral Home www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now