Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
8148 Karlov Av
Skokie, IL
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Schultz

Thomas M. Schultz Obituary
Thomas M. Schultz, age 79, of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Christine A., nee Jurkiewicz; loving father of Robert, David, and Michael; dear brother of Louis Jr. and Annette Schultz. Visitation, Monday, November 11, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Tuesday, November 12, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Interment, Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
