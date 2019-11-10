|
Thomas M. Schultz, age 79, of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Christine A., nee Jurkiewicz; loving father of Robert, David, and Michael; dear brother of Louis Jr. and Annette Schultz. Visitation, Monday, November 11, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Tuesday, November 12, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Interment, Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019