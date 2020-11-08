Thomas M. Shea, retired CPD, age 79 of Chicago passed away November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Dore), loving father of Matthew (Heather) and Brian (Amie); dear grandpa to Kathleen, Nicole, Patrick, and Kevin; fond brother to James (the late Terry); cherished son of the late James and Nora (nee Keane); wonderful uncle and friend to many. There will be a visitation held Monday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral service at the funeral home Tuesday 10:00 a.m. A live stream of the funeral service is available using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/shea
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org
, would be appreciated. For more information: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com