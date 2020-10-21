1/1
Thomas M. Sullivan
Thomas M. Sullivan Marines veteran beloved husband of Lenore nee Lehky; loving father of Michelle (Dominic) Gurgone, Tom (Rachael) and Stephen Sullivan; devoted grandfather of Joseph, Sam and Francesca; cherished son of Dolores and the late Thomas Sullivan; dearest brother of Janet Mlynarski, Barbara (James) Fleming, David (Linda) and the late Michael Sullivan; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
