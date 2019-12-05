|
|
Thomas "Tom" McCarthy, 61, of Bartlett. Beloved husband of 16 years to Mary Lou; cherished son of the late Michael and Joyce (nee Collins); kind brother of Michael (Jean), Eileen (Donald) Luce, Daniel (Wendy) and the late Patrick; dear brother in law of Patricia McCarthy and Lila (Ken) Neuhengen; caring uncle to many. Tom was a flight attendant for over 30 years and an avid sports fan. Visitation will at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett from 9:00am until time of prayers 10:15am, going to St Peter Damian Church, Mass 11:00a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery, 700 N River Rd, Des Plaines. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019