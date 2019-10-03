|
Native of Faulagh, County Mayo Ireland; Devoted husband of the late Delia, nee Taylor; Loving father of John (Carmel), Mike (Kelly), Pat, Ann Marie Koch, Tom (Gidget), and Kevin (Cherie) McGuire; Cherished Grandfather of 15; Proud Great-Grandfather of 4; Beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of many; Visitation Sunday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th St, Crestwood, Il 60418. Mass 9:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019