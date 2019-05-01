|
Thomas Michael Berry, age 72, left this earth on April 27th. Silent Key W5LTR. Beloved husband for 42 years of Helen Jean Berry; loving father of Michael A. Berry and Amelia L. (Kenneth A. Graslie, Jr.) Berry; dear brother of Fred (the late Mary) Wacholz and caring uncle of many nieces, nephews and extended family. Thomas was an Electrical Radio Engineer for the City of Chicago and an Amateur Radio enthusiast. Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday May 4, 2019 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Funeral 11:30 a.m. from Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 to Saint Gertrude Catholic Church, 1420 West Granville Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660. Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside, IL. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019