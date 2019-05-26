Home

Thomas Michael "Tommy D" Dongarra

Thomas "Tommy D" Michael Dongarra, 45, born November 15, 1973, passed away May 14, 2019 in Lakewood, CO. Tommy D is survived by sons Domenic & Rocco, parents James & Janet nee Laperuto, sister, Christy (Michael) Klimes and nephews Casey and Cayden and many beloved family and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, May 31, 4-8 PM at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien. Memorial Mass Saturday, June 1, 11:00 AM at Christ the Servant, 8700 Havens Drive, Woodridge, IL. Please omit flowers. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
