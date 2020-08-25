1/1
Thomas Michael Mueller
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas "Tom"

Michael Mueller announces his sudden passing at age 55 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Xenia, Ohio.

Tom will be lovingly and forever remembered by his wife Vickie Snyder-Mueller; his parents Herbert and Christel Mueller; his sisters Kathren Krohn, Doris Mueller, and Andrea (Steve) Kovacevich; his daughters Alesa Mueller, Morgan (Bill) Wisvader, Kailen Mueller;his step-sons Maxwel (Samantha) Snyder and Marek Snyder; his grandchildren Billy Wisvader and soon to be arriving baby girl Wisvader, and Savannah, Odin and Zeus Snyder; his niece Kaitlyn(Tom) Enright, and soon to be arriving great niece, baby girl Enright; many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany, and many, many friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Steven D Krohn.

A native of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Tom attended Rolling Meadows High School Class of 1983 and was a star quarterback and kicker for the Mustangs, still holding the record for kicking the longest field goal in Mustang history.

After graduating from high school Tom immediately was recruited to the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country for 4 years achieving a rank of Corporal. After the Marine Corps, Tom entered trade school for electrical work and was a Master Electrcian for almost 30 years.

In addition to being a Master Electrician, Tom was a very talented craftsman who could build almost anything. He was also an avid biker. He and his wife Vickie would regularly ride around the country on their Harleys with fellow biker friends. Tom was also an excellent golfer, talented poet and comedian and loved nothing better than playing pranks on family and friends. He had this charming, funny, warm, loving personality and this gentle giant of a man, was quite simply, loved by all. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life is planned and details will be sent through social media.

Donations may be made in Tom's honor to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter at webwa.alsa.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

