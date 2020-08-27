Thomas Miller

Thomas More Miller, age 54, youngest son of the late Robert D. and Mary Kenny Miller. Beloved partner of James Matthew Englum. Loving brother of Bridgid, Ellen and the late Gio, Peggy (Joe) LaDuke, Bob (Mary), Betty (Clayton) Kort, Kathleen (Kevin) Larmon, Nancy (Mark) Murphy, Susan (Arne) Andersen, Rosemary (Mark) Wesselhoff, Joe (Susan), Jim (Toni), Therese (Brian) Kaniewski, and the late William and Mary Pat Maguire. Brother-in-law to John D. Englum (Kelly) and Megan Englum. Enormously loving uncle to 42 nieces and nephews, especially his beloved goddaughters, Carolyn, Maggie and Mary Kate and beloved godson, Micah and 21 great nieces and nephews. Friend to thousands or all he met. Proud to be the Director of Payroll Services for the Chicago Public Schools. Visitation at Kenny Brothers Funeral Home 3600 W. 95th Street Evergreen Park on Friday, August 28th. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29th at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Drive Chicago, Illinois 60643. Please Contact the funeral home for further service information at 708-425-4500. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Malachy School 2252 W. Washington Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois 60612. For info 773-239-3600. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Kenny Brothers Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store