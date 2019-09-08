|
Thomas More "Tom" Schippers, 59, 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge of Lake County, passed away September 6, 2019. Tom graduated from Loyola Law School. He was a member of the Illinois Bar Association and member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom is survived by his wife Carol Elaine (nee Chartier); children Allison Schippers (Paul Hubberts), Thomas (Jacqueline) Schippers, and Scott Schippers; his grandchildren Theo Hubberts and Tommy & Henry Schippers; his siblings Kathleen (Michael Batka) Schippers, David Philip (Pat Connor) Schippers III, Tiyi (David Bunce) Schippers, Ann (Bob) Winter, Colleen (Lou) Margolis, Kevin (Beth) Schippers, Mimi (Scott Bullock) Schippers, Pat (Trisha) Schippers and Peter (Laura Taylor) Schippers.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Monday Sept 9th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, (Rt 176, 1 Block East of Milwaukee Ave) Libertyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00am Tuesday Sept 10th at Santa Maria Del Popolo Catholic Church, 116 N Lake St, Mundelein, IL. Private Interment. Funeral info (847) 362-2626 Guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019