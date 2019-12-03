|
Thomas N. Ahto, 72, most beloved husband of Judy for 47 yrs. Tom's sudden and unexpected death Nov 30, devastated family and friends. He was the best friend and confidante to sons Jeremy (Sarah) and Evan (late Samantha). His grandchildren, Carter, Harper and Scarlett, were the light of his life and they adored Papa Tom's quirky sense of humor. Siblings Helen, Larraine, George and Nora will miss their younger brother, as will many other relatives. He was a devoted son to the late George and Mary, and the best son-in-law to the late Enid and Stanley Lunitz.
Tom enjoyed practicing law, mentoring others, dancing, traveling, cooking Middle Eastern cuisine, and eating each Tuesday with the guys. Above all, he excelled at and reveled in caring and doing for family, friends and pets. Tom was a genuinely honorable and moral man. He was a Mensch.
Funeral Wednesday, December 4, at 1pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Contributions in his memory may be made to cancerwellness.org or willowhouse.org. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019