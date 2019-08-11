Home

Thomas O. Maronic passed away on August 6, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He fought with every ounce of strength, humor, and love. Tom passed comfortably, and by his side were beloved wife, love of his life, Susan, their children, family, and close friends. He was a loving father and father-in-law to Lisa (Patrick) Hopkins, Laura Maronic, Michael Maronic, Carrie (Brian) Burk and Kathryn Murphy. Tom was an adoring grandfather of William and Alice Warren, Samantha and Zachary Burk. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, the late John Maronic and the late Anna Maronic. Dear brother of Kathleen (Frank) Arnold, George Maronic, James (Judy) Maronic, the late John (Marsha) Maronic, and Sue (Tony) Young. Fond brother-in-law of Richard Buttny (Jodi Cohen) and Lisa (Kevin) Hunt. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. Memorials in Tom's memory may be made to the Wellness House, 131 North County Line Road, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
