Thomas O. McDonald, 94, of Batavia and formerly of Elgin and Norridge, passed away on June 12, 2020 in Batavia. He was born on February 9, 1926 in Maquoketa, IA to Ralph and Leita (nee Chrysler) McDonald. He married Eleanor "Ellie" (nee Sincak) McDonald, on May 29, 1954 in Chicago at St. Pius Catholic Church.
Tom served in World War II with the 84th Infantry Division. He was in the Battle of Germany and awarded the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. He used the G.I. Bill to pursue a degree in Architectural Engineering at Iowa State College and had a successful career as an architect and construction administrator for several architects' offices and two shopping center developers.
Civic duties included being a board member and president of Norridge School District #80, a board member of High School District #234, and after retirement, was a twelve-year volunteer with English as a Second Language (ESL) program in the northwest Cook County Suburbs. He was also a member of the Park Ridge VFW Post #3579, Des Plaines Elks Post #1526, and Elgin Moose Lodge #799.
Tom and Ellie enjoyed visiting with their families, dancing on weekends with friends, and traveling in the United States, including visits to Alaska and Hawaii. Travel also included more that twenty-five different countries during the years they shared together.
Thomas leaves behind his three sons: Daniel (Lorel) McDonald of Palatine, Kenneth (Monica) McDonald of Lino Lakes, MN, and David (Wendy) McDonald of St. Charles, IL. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Meghan (Marcus) Bouboulinis, Kyle, Joseph, Bridget, Mackenzie, Jonathan, Zachary, and Caileigh-Anne.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ellie, and his brother James, who died in infancy.
In honor of Tom, please consider a donation to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, Covenant Care Hospice, or Honor Flight Chicago.
Services will be private.
Thomas will be entombed at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines.
Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.