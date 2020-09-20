1/1
Thomas Owen Doner
Tom Doner, age 92, at rest 06/30/2020; Dear husband of the late Jean (Frick); Son of the late Herbert & Jeanette; Brother of the late Christine (Robert) Bassler; Beloved father of Claudia, Christopher (Jennifer), and Craig; "Papa" to Heather Brown (Corey Flanagan) and Joseph Doner; Great-Grandfather to Jaxson & James Flanagan. Prized uncle to a host of Basslers & Fricks. Wed 2nd wife Caroline Traulsen 1999. A veteran of U.S. Navy (U.S.S. Mississippi). Was granted 4 U.S patents. An avid supporter of St. Coletta of Jefferson, WI. Inurned at St. Mark's Episcopal, Barrington, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Coletta of WI (stcolettawi.org/donate).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 18, 2020
You showed me so much, and you were always supportive and loving. You gave me the best childhood and I will forever hold you close to my heart. Miss and love you papa ❤❤ I will make sure your memories live on with your great grand babies and carry on your stories and memories.
Heather
Grandchild
September 15, 2020
Thomas Owen Doner
Christopher W Doner
Son
