Tom Doner, age 92, at rest 06/30/2020; Dear husband of the late Jean (Frick); Son of the late Herbert & Jeanette; Brother of the late Christine (Robert) Bassler; Beloved father of Claudia, Christopher (Jennifer), and Craig; "Papa" to Heather Brown (Corey Flanagan) and Joseph Doner; Great-Grandfather to Jaxson & James Flanagan. Prized uncle to a host of Basslers & Fricks. Wed 2nd wife Caroline Traulsen 1999. A veteran of U.S. Navy (U.S.S. Mississippi). Was granted 4 U.S patents. An avid supporter of St. Coletta of Jefferson, WI. Inurned at St. Mark's Episcopal, Barrington, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Coletta of WI (stcolettawi.org/donate
).