Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
6707 175th Street
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
6707 175th Street
Tinley Park, IL
Burns, Thomas P aka Tom/Ragman age 96, longtime resident of Chicago Heights passed away August 1, 2019. Beloved husband for 69 years of the late Marietta (Carbonaro). Loving father of Thomas (Maureen), Noreen Burns Kimelman, Mary Pat Burns Witkowski, Margaret Burns Westmeyer (Mark); Grandfather to Robin (Robert) Johnson, Jeremia, Megan, Benjamin, TJ, Mikaela & Katie and special Great Grandpa to Jordan, Penny & Declan. Dear brother to James & the late Donald.

Thomas was a WWII Veteran who served in Italy as a member of the 10th Mountain Division. Among several medals, he earned the Bronze Star. He also served in the IL National Guard for 10 years & was a member of the American Legion. After working as a buyer for Goldblatts & with Stead Textile, Thomas opened Oops We Goofed, a drapery and upholstery shop in South Chicago Heights for 30 years. Tom loved reading, opera, classical music & all things Irish!

Visitation Monday, August 12th from 2PM to 8PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Everyone to meet for funeral mass at 10AM on Tuesday, visitation from 9AM until time of mass at St. George Catholic Church, 6707 175th Street, Tinley Park, Illinois. Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
