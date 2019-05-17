Home

Thomas P. Goggin, Jr., 83, of Bartlett; husband of the late Marion, nee Clark; dad of Heather (Brian) Both and Timothy; grandpa of Dylan and Colton; brother of Carole Dempsey and the late William and Dianne (late Robert) Dooley; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Sunday, May 19th, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 150 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
