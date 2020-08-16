1/1
Thomas P. Gorter Jr.
1933 - 2020
Thomas P. Gorter, Jr. was born in Baltimore Maryland on January 22, 1933 the son of Swan and Poultney Gorter. He died on August 10, 2020. Tom attended the Gilman School in Baltimore before moving to Lake Forest in 1947. He finished his high school education at Lake Forest Academy and graduated from Princeton University in 1955. After serving in the U.S. Army Tom returned to live in Lake Forest. He is survived by Jackie, his wife of 48 years, and by a brother Jim (Audrey). All services will be private. Memorial gifts in Tom's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2020.
