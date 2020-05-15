Thomas P. Griffin
Beloved husband of Bridget (nee Clifford); loving father of Kathleen Biron, Theresa Griffin-Tucci and Maureen (Lawrence) Dunlevy; proud and cherished grandfather of Ashley Biron, Gia Tucci and Kaitlin and Kara Dunlevy; dear brother, uncle and cousin of many. Funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home where the CDC guidelines must be observed. Interment All Saints. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

