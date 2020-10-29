Denise and Kids I'm so sorry for your Loss. My heart goes out to you Denise. It's not easy to loss your Best Friend. Tj, Mike, Jon, Chrissy and Maddie, your dad was fun loving and so great to be around. I use to love Chalk talk on Fridays and the After parties at your house and mine. Your Dad will always be with you.

Deborah Chalmers

Friend