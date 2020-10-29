1/
Thomas P. Hollowed
Thomas P. Hollowed, age 63, suddenly. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Dioguardi). Devoted father of T.J., Mike (Megan), Jon (Amanda), Christi Hollowed and Maddy Hollowed. Loving grandfather of Rosie and Hayden. Dear brother of Myles Hollowed, Katie Hollowed, Barb Di Giacomo and Dan Hollowed. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Tom worked for many years in the hotel industry. Visitation Saturday, Oct. 31st, 1 PM until time of service 5 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
05:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences

October 28, 2020
Denise and Kids I'm so sorry for your Loss. My heart goes out to you Denise. It's not easy to loss your Best Friend. Tj, Mike, Jon, Chrissy and Maddie, your dad was fun loving and so great to be around. I use to love Chalk talk on Fridays and the After parties at your house and mine. Your Dad will always be with you.
Deborah Chalmers
Friend
October 28, 2020
Thinking of you all and offering our deepest condolences. May the love of family and friends carry you through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ken & Jayne Murdoch
Friend
October 28, 2020
A great friend of my late sister Susan Klupar of Westchester, so sorry for your loss.
Michael Klupar
Friend
October 28, 2020
Barb, my sympathy and prayers on the kiss of your brother.
Sue Psenicka
October 28, 2020
Maggie, My thoughts are with you.
Crystal Fencke
Friend
October 28, 2020
Denise,
Our heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family. We will surely miss the presence of Tom, who was truly a lovable and kind man.
Love ,
Rich and Peggy
Peggy/Rich Wilkerson
Friend
October 28, 2020
The sadness dissipates but the memories last forever, and Tom has left many wonderful memories for all his extended family and friends. I'll always be left with the memories of his smile and happy go-lucky disposition. I'll always have wonderful thoughts when I think of my cousin Tom. Love to Denise and all his family---Jack Hollowed
John Hollowed
Family
October 28, 2020
Jon and family - I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your father! You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time!
Tracy Schikora
Coworker
October 28, 2020
My thoughts go out to Jon and the rest of the family as you support each other during this difficult time.
Richard Crowley
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
