1/
Thomas P. Isitt Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas P. Isitt Jr, 71, of Streamwood, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born February 2, 1949 in Chicago. Tom was a collector of HO Trains and an avid Bears and White Sox fan. He will be missed by his family. Beloved husband of Karen A. (nee Ardissono); loving dad of Catherine (Shawn) Garrison, Jennifer (Tom) Jackson, Teri (Christian) Kowalewski and Thomas III (Oralia); cherished papa of Christopher (Char), Brianna, Kimberly, Joanna, Sydney, Gabriela, Noah, Tommy IV, Irene, Arianna, Finn, Logan and great papa of Aiden and Brendan; dear son of the late Thomas Sr and Irene (Granahan) and kind brother of Deborah (Steve) Diederich and Mary Isitt. Visitation 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Rd), Streamwood. Funeral 2:00p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory with burial of cremains at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, would be appreciated. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral
02:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved