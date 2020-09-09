Thomas P. Isitt Jr, 71, of Streamwood, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born February 2, 1949 in Chicago. Tom was a collector of HO Trains and an avid Bears and White Sox fan. He will be missed by his family. Beloved husband of Karen A. (nee Ardissono); loving dad of Catherine (Shawn) Garrison, Jennifer (Tom) Jackson, Teri (Christian) Kowalewski and Thomas III (Oralia); cherished papa of Christopher (Char), Brianna, Kimberly, Joanna, Sydney, Gabriela, Noah, Tommy IV, Irene, Arianna, Finn, Logan and great papa of Aiden and Brendan; dear son of the late Thomas Sr and Irene (Granahan) and kind brother of Deborah (Steve) Diederich and Mary Isitt. Visitation 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Rd), Streamwood. Funeral 2:00p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory with burial of cremains at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
, would be appreciated. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com