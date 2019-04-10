Thomas P. JohnsonThomas P. Johnson, 57 of Chicago, IL, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 following a courageous 10-month battle against a glioblastoma. Devoted husband of Eva (Barnett Kulik). Loving father of Katelin (James) Gifford and Daniel Relihan. Caring step-father of Gary, Melissa and Sara Kulik. Beloved step-son of Shirley (Generotzke) Johnson. Cherished brother of Michael (Barbara) Johnson, Charlene (Phil) Chausis, William (Ruby) Johnson, Danielle LaCost and Phil (Krys) Johnson. Dear step-brother of Lori (Dean) LaGrow and Todd Generotzke. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom was kind-hearted, witty, charming, always had a smile on his face, and looked for the good in everyone and everything. Tom brightened the lives of all who knew him, consistently treating everyone with acceptance and dignity, and selflessly taking care of others, putting their needs ahead of his own. As a builder, Tom was proud of the many improvements he made to his home. Tom was filled with bright ideas, forever inventing ways to make a better mousetrap, or create something to make the world a better place. Tom was a hard worker, avid collector and bargain hunter. He loved a good meal, and was a talented cook and baker. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip E. Johnson and Diane M. (Steggert) Johnson, and brother Richard. Visitation Friday 4 to 9 pm, Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin, Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10 am, Our Lady of Victory, 5212 W. Agatite, Chicago. Interment will be private at Sunset Memorial, 3100 Shermer Rd., Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations to Michael Matters Foundation, https://www.michaelmatters.org would be appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary