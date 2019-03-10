Home

Thomas P. Kehoe Obituary
Thomas P. Kehoe, 76, of Villa Park and Lake Geneva, WI. Beloved Husband of Kathleen F. Kehoe, nee Shevlin; loving father of Margaret Mary (Bruce Hamilton) Kehoe, Brian (Sharlen) Kehoe, Annemarie (Chris LWFD) Bradley; devoted grandfather of Amber, Sean & Sarah Hamilton, Gelene Rivera & Rianne Kehoe, and Hannah, Grace & Conor Bradley; fond brother of Marty and the late Edward Kehoe; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. John Barrett Council #8365 of St. Alexander Parish. Visitation Sunday, March 10, 3-8PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. south of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:45 AM from the funeral home to St. Alexander's Catholic Church, 300 S Cornell Ave, Villa Park, IL, Mass 10:30 AM. Interment private. Memorials to St. Joseph's House for the Elderly, 80 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
