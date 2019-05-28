|
Thomas P. McNulty, age 89; beloved husband of Susan A. McNulty, (nee Garner;) loving father of Thomas G. (Karen) McNulty and Margaret Mary (Thomas) Lillie; cherished grandfather of Isabelle Grace, John Thomas, and Patrick Michael; dear son of the late Michael B. and Mary Ellen McNulty(nee Durkin); dear brother of Eugene (Kathleen), Michael (Rose Haas), John (Kathleen), and the late Ted (Kathleen) McNulty, Catherine "Sis" (Herman) Truell, and Martin "Bud" (Shirley) McDonnell. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Loyal lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Lover of Boston Terriers. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday 9:30 AM from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale to St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church, 306 W. Fourth Street, Hinsdale. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Adventist St Thomas Hospice P.O. Box 130, Hinsdale, Illinois, 60522-0130 or , 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or Call 1 800 LUNGUSASullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com or 630 323 0275
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019