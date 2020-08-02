Thomas P. Minnick, Jr. at rest July 27th, 2020. Beloved Partner of Terri Tegtman, cherished brother of Mary Joan (Tod) Forester. Dearest uncle of Brian Banerji, Leena Banerji and Ronald Banerji. Dearest cousin of many. Lovingly remembered by Terri's children, Whitney (Bryce) Ackerman, Adam (Samantha) Levett and grandchildren Bodie, Oskar and Vada. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Alice Minnick. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in Tom's name may be make to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago 60660. Please include MFA code 3739. Info: Gamboney & Son Directors, 708/420-5108.





