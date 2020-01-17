Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas P. Moran

Thomas P. Moran Obituary
Thomas P. Moran, age 59; beloved husband of Debra nee Guminski; cherished son of Joan and the late John; dear brother of Jeffrey (Nancy) and Gregory; fond uncle of Nicole and Andrew Moran; son-in-law of Barbara and the late Robert Guminski; brother-in-law of Jennifer Guminski. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -