Thomas P. Pfeiffer, 67, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2020 with his family by his side. Best friend and devoted husband of Judith (nee Mannix) for nearly 44 years; loving father of Jeannette and Joanne. Beloved brother of Patricia (the late Thomas) Culloton, John (Sharon), Mary Ann (Rich) Driscoll, Kathy (the late Robert) Holeman and the late James (Eileen). Favorite brother-in-law of Mary Mannix, the late John (Patricia) Mannix and the late Patricia Meinke. Dearest uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. 4th Degree Sir Knight, Holy Family Assembly and Past Grand Knight, Father Perez Council #1444 Knights of Columbus. Retired member I.U.O.E. Local 143 Chicago Public Schools Stationary Engineer.
Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL (Capacity limits, face masks and social distancing required. Everyone is welcome for visitation but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects may do so). Funeral Friday 10:15 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home to St. Christina Church for 11:30 a.m. mass (Capacity limits apply). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Knights of Columbus Intellectual Disabilities (Tootsie Roll) Drive, c/o Fr. Perez K of C ID Drive, P.O. Box 558195, Chicago, IL 60655.