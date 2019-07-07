Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
103rd St. & Central Park Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Thomas P. Siefert Obituary
Thomas P. Siefert, age 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 30, 2019; Beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Foss) for 38 years; Loving dad of Tommy (Anna), Katie (Jake) Doig, Brittany (Jaron) Kleber and Kenny Siefert, and his sweet dog Riley (Nutcase); Cherished grandpa of Marissa, Addison, Lillian, Benjamin and Paxton and his grand dogs Ginger, Jessie, Jabz and Josie (Pig); Loyal brother of MaryJane McDermott, Patsy Stanke, Kathy Delaney, Jerry Jr, Mike, and Bobby Siefert; Adored son-in-law of Kitty and Rich Foss; favorite uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of Local 399 (retired) and dedicated small family business owner of Environment Design Corporation (call Tommy Jr. at 773-640-1244 because Tom Sr. is now retired on the beach in the sky). Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Tom's name to The (lung.org) or The Alzheimers Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
