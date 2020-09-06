Thomas P. Slater, age 71, of Tinley Park formerly of Markham, IL. Beloved husband of Maureen Dietz nee O'Neil. Loving stepfather of Michelle (Marc) Diaferio and cherished grandfather of Jake, Morgan and Alex. Dear son of late Cornelius and Martha. Father of Thomas Slater and Sharon Slater. Loving brother of the late John Slater, Susan (David) Macikas and Constance Shurbaji. Fond uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A memorial service will be planned in the future, for additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com
or 708-798-5300.