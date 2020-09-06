1/
Thomas P. Slater
Thomas P. Slater, age 71, of Tinley Park formerly of Markham, IL. Beloved husband of Maureen Dietz nee O'Neil. Loving stepfather of Michelle (Marc) Diaferio and cherished grandfather of Jake, Morgan and Alex. Dear son of late Cornelius and Martha. Father of Thomas Slater and Sharon Slater. Loving brother of the late John Slater, Susan (David) Macikas and Constance Shurbaji. Fond uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A memorial service will be planned in the future, for additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
