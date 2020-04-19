|
|
Thomas Patrick Cooney, 71, long-time resident of Lake Zurich, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1949 in Evanston to the late Michael and the late Catherine (nee Madden) Cooney. After a 34 year career with Allstate, he spent his retirement traveling to various islands with his wife, Linda. He also loved taking trips with his family to Lake Geneva and Wisconsin Dells. He was a crossword puzzle enthusiast, enjoyed being on his computer, cherished a nice, cold beer and his 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. Tom will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda (nee Pilip); children, Kevin Cooney and Christine (David) Yee; grandson, Judah Yee; siblings, Margaret "Peggy" and Michael "Mick" Cooney; and by many relatives and friends. Services and interment will be private for Tom's immediate family. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020