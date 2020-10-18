1/
Thomas Paul Leonard
Thomas "Tom" Paul Leonard, age 57, of Winnetka, IL. Adored husband of Elizabeth "Liz" Miller Leonard. Supportive and loving father of Jessica Leonard (Miguel Gonzales), Laura Leonard, and Margaret "Maggie" Leonard. Devoted son of Paul and Nancy Leonard nee Calvin. Cherished brother of Michael (Julie) Leonard. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Compassionate step grandfather of Madalyn Gonzales and Julia Gonzales. Loyal friend to countless. Tom Leonard passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by the love of his family, after his battle with ALS. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 West Huron Street, Suite 4003, Chicago, IL 60654. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
