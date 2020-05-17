Thomas (Tom) Perkovich born 11/19/1944 in Chicago, IL. At rest 5/10/2020. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan (nee Dorner); devoted father to David (Joan), Mark (Theresa), Lisa (Robb) Hinrichs, Amy (Steven) Felthauser; cherished grandfather of Ellie, Alex, Christian, Sophia, Tyler, Dylan, Lindsay, Alyssa; fond brother of Mark (Sheila), JoAnn (Joseph) Putz, the late Lucille (John) Opferman; special uncle to many nieces and nephews; friend to everyone. Private services held in Mesa, AZ. Donations requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.