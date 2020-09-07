Thomas R. Bly. Beloved husband of Marilyn nee Mahon. Loving father of Michelle (Keith) Riley, Valerie (Scott) Vieth, Thomas (Dionne) Bly, Shannon (Patrick) Biggie & the late Todd O'Rourke. Cherished grandfather of 10 & great-grandfather of 6. Loving son of the late William & Margaret Bly. Dear brother of Margaret (Jeff) Kenyon, Gerald (Janice) Bly & the late William C. Bly. Fond brother-in-law of Father Ronald Mahon, Kathleen Aguilar, Sherry Mahon & the late Robert Mahon. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am.Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500