Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church of LaGrange
Thomas R. Challos Jr. Obituary
Thomas R. Challos, Jr., of LaGrange Park; beloved husband of Letitia (nee Zydel); loving father of Christopher Challos; dear brother-in-law of Frederick S. Zydel, Diana (Richard) Gilbertson, & the late Ronald J. (the late Anita) Zydel; dear uncle of Courtney (Timothy) Flynn, Brett (Nicole) Challos, Laura (Jameson) Watts & Scott Zydel; fond cousin of Tom (Diane) Georgelos, Paul Georgelos, & Carol (Howard) Gervase; preceded in death by loving brothers Douglas F. (the late Elaine) Challos & Matthew Challos. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 7 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8 from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church of LaGrange for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Memorial donations in Tom's name to the are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
