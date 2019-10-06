|
Thomas R. Challos, Jr., of LaGrange Park; beloved husband of Letitia (nee Zydel); loving father of Christopher Challos; dear brother-in-law of Frederick S. Zydel, Diana (Richard) Gilbertson, & the late Ronald J. (the late Anita) Zydel; dear uncle of Courtney (Timothy) Flynn, Brett (Nicole) Challos, Laura (Jameson) Watts & Scott Zydel; fond cousin of Tom (Diane) Georgelos, Paul Georgelos, & Carol (Howard) Gervase; preceded in death by loving brothers Douglas F. (the late Elaine) Challos & Matthew Challos. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 7 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8 from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church of LaGrange for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Memorial donations in Tom's name to the are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019