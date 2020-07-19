1/
Thomas R. Chambers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tommy" Richard James Chambers, age 43, of Villa Park. Dear son of Thomas and Maria Chambers; beloved brother of Josh (Erin) Chambers; devoted uncle of Barrett Chambers; fond grandson of the late Thomas D. (Phyllis A.) Chambers and the late Antonio Pasquale (the late Maria Pasquelina) DeSiato; cousin and nephew of many.

Member of Ironworkers Local 66 and officer in DSI Spaceframes. He will be forever loved and missed.

Visitation Tuesday, July 21, 2020 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 South. Meyers Road. (3 Blocks South of Roosevelt Road.) Lombard. All guests entering the building are asked to maintain social distancing and wear facial covering.

Private funeral Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Knollcrest Funeral Home will be livestreaming the funeral service for Tom directly below the obituary on our website. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House or American Heart Association are appreciated. For info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved