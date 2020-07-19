Thomas "Tommy" Richard James Chambers, age 43, of Villa Park. Dear son of Thomas and Maria Chambers; beloved brother of Josh (Erin) Chambers; devoted uncle of Barrett Chambers; fond grandson of the late Thomas D. (Phyllis A.) Chambers and the late Antonio Pasquale (the late Maria Pasquelina) DeSiato; cousin and nephew of many.
Member of Ironworkers Local 66 and officer in DSI Spaceframes. He will be forever loved and missed.
Visitation Tuesday, July 21, 2020 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 South. Meyers Road. (3 Blocks South of Roosevelt Road.) Lombard. All guests entering the building are asked to maintain social distancing and wear facial covering.
Private funeral Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Knollcrest Funeral Home will be livestreaming the funeral service for Tom directly below the obituary on our website. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House or American Heart Association
