Thomas R. Finnegan, age 60, at rest April 14, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia A. Finnegan (nee: Quinlan) for 34 years. Devoted father of Jack, Thomas, William and Patrick Finnegan. Dear brother of Linda (Michael) Larmon, James (Joan) Finnegan, Teresa (Robert) Lopez and the late Anita Finnegan. Cherished son of the late James and Carmen Finnegan. Tom was a highly respected accountant by his clients for over 25 years at Quinlan, Newman & Associates, Ltd; Burr Ridge. Visitation Tuesday April 16th from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. Funeral service Wednesday April 17th, prayers 9:15 am at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019