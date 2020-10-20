Thomas Fitzsimons, age 89, a resident of Mokena, IL and The Villages, FL died October 16, 2020. He was born December 27, 1930 to Anne and Thomas Fitzsimons in Chicago, IL. He was the beloved husband and best friend of 61 years to Pat Fitzsimons nee Kilgallon; loving father of the late Tom (Maureen) Fitzsimons; cherished grandfather of Tommy and Fiona; dear brother of Maureen (late Wayne) Hayes; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; caring brother-in-law to many. He was a dear friend to so many. Tom was a Retired Battalion Chief of the Chicago Fire Department. Tommy never met a person, sport, or dog he did not like.Tom was an unforgettable character who will be sorely missed by so many. Joy filled the space around him.
In lieu of flowers, do a kind deed or offer a helping hand to someone in need in his memory. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, from 10:00 am -11:00 am. Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church 19515 115th Ave Mokena, IL 60448. For more information 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com