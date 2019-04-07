Thomas R. Gipson, age 90, of Cordova, TN, died April 4, 2019. He was retired from Navistar (formerly International Harvester) after 40 years of service. Mr. Gipson served as Director of Distribution - North America for Navistar. He graduated from South Side High School and remained active in class reunions, alumni golf tournaments and other alumni activities. He was a Memphis Golden Gloves Champion for two years in the mid-forties. Mr. Gipson was a World War II Army Veteran and a member of the Military Police Detachment at the War Crimes Trials held in Tokyo at the end of the war. He was preceded in death by his wife Dixie Gipson (nee Harper); parents Pete and Kate Gipson; brother Robert Gipson and sister Kay Pasley (nee Gipson). Thomas is survived by his son Michael (Jan) Gipson; daughter Deborah (Bill) Gipson-Poppenger; three grandsons Chris (Jessi) Gipson, Kevin (Chelsea) Gipson of Chicago, IL and Matthew (Elaine) Poppenger of Toole, UT; great-granddaughter Maeve Gipson; his sister-in-law Jane (Hugh) Sisson of Madison, MS; sister-in-law Shirley (Jim) Matko of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law Helen Barnett of Simi Valley, CA; sister-in-law Velma Gipson of Southaven, MS and dear friend Pat McIlvain of Cordova, TN. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday April 9th at 11:30 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Celebration of Life immediately following on-site. The family requests any memorials be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary