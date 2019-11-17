|
Thomas R. Greene, 65, of Zebulon, NC died October 26, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was the loving father of Jeremy Greene; cherished son of Kathleen Shepherd Greene and the late Robert R Greene; dear brother of John Greene, Elizabeth (Eric) Brown, Margaret (Tim) Saitta and the late Mary Greene and the late Florence (the late Gary) Hultman. ; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 502 S Park, Streamwood, IL at 10:00 AM. Interment of cremains will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, 773-631-1240.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019