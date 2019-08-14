|
Thomas R. Hawley, 75, of Zion, IL., passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 at Cancer Treatment Centers in Zion, surrounded by family. He was born January 25, 1944 in Marquette, MI to Elwin and Rita (Dennis) Hawley. He married Catherine Beauchamp on August 31, 1968 in Munising, MI. He was a US Army veteran. Thomas worked as a machinist for over 28 years at International Harvester/Komatsu Dresser, Libertyville, IL. Tom was blessed with the 'gift of gab' and quite the conversationalist. He lived his life to the fullest through simple life pleasures: spending time with family and friends, helping others, his grandchildren, and he was an avid animal lover. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine (Beauchamp) of over 50 years; 3 children, Terri Stewart-Updegraff, Scott (Tonya) Hawley, and Michelle Hawley; 5 grandsons, Anthony Stewart, Seth Coffing, Michael Updegraff Jr., Collin Hawley, and Skyler Dill; 1 step-granddaughter, Sabrina Harrington; 4 brothers, William (Lynn), Joseph (Phyllis), and Robert (Donette) Hawley and Duane (Gina) Laakso; 2 sisters, Ann (William) Atherton and Susan (Ronald) Dittmer; 4 step-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Elwin Hawley; mother, Rita (Dennis) Laakso; step-father, Ferdinand Laakso; brother, Francis Hawley, and sister, Desidaria Hawley. A celebration of life will be held for family and close fiends at the Hawley residence on August 17, 2019 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019