Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map

Thomas R. Henley

Thomas R. Henley Obituary
Thomas R. Henley, age 87, United States Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Merrilee (nee Peters) and the late Barbara (nee Gavin); loving father of Karen (Larry) Cole, Michael (Julie), Donna (Jeff) Shepard, Christina (Michael) Hitchcock, Patrick, and Timothy (Jo) and the late Mark Henley; proud grandfather of James, Shannon, Sara, Jeffery, Thomas, Elizabeth, Margaret, Christopher, Brianna, Rowan and Grace; dear great grandfather of 15; cherished brother of Wayne Henley; caring in-law to Art & Nancy Jo Peters and Arlene & Donald Latronica and 10 nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday 12-4 P.M. and Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
