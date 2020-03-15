|
Thomas R. Henley, age 87, United States Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Merrilee (nee Peters) and the late Barbara (nee Gavin); loving father of Karen (Larry) Cole, Michael (Julie), Donna (Jeff) Shepard, Christina (Michael) Hitchcock, Patrick, and Timothy (Jo) and the late Mark Henley; proud grandfather of James, Shannon, Sara, Jeffery, Thomas, Elizabeth, Margaret, Christopher, Brianna, Rowan and Grace; dear great grandfather of 15; cherished brother of Wayne Henley; caring in-law to Art & Nancy Jo Peters and Arlene & Donald Latronica and 10 nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday 12-4 P.M. and Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020